OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0574

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $4.56 million and $7,201.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.93 or 0.99656335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00105143 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003500 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,439,341 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

