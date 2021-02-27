Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $295,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Okta by 614.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $261.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.09. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

