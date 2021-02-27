Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $837,365.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00010658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00362697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,166 coins and its circulating supply is 562,850 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

