Omnitude Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00723914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00028595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040784 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

