Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

ONCY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,429. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

