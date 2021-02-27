OneRoot Network (RNT) Tops One Day Volume of $392,081.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $392,081.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

