Ontology (ONT) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $754.01 million and approximately $326.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00298064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

