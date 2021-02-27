Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.0758 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $6.10 million and $74,224.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00081617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00486672 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

