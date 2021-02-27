Open Governance Token (OPEN) Hits Market Cap of $7.73 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $6.64 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.34 or 0.00723621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

