Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $58,321.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.67 or 0.00694950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00039464 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

