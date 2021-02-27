OpenDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00723300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041466 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

