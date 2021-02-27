Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.68. 123,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 255,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Opsens in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$151.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

