OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 39.9% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $26.32 million and $1.79 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00479262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00080748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00486871 BTC.

