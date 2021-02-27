Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orange by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

