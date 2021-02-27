Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $67.88 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $67.88 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.00731719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00029265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00035514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

