Orchid Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $171.10 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.65 or 0.00716359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

