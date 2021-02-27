Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,900 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zillow Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock opened at $161.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $2,344,120.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,616 shares of company stock worth $37,949,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

