Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $54.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

