Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.05 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,922,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,022,456 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $279.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

