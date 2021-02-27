Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

HOLX opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

