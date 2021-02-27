Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 32,874 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG opened at $26.12 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

