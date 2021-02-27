Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 717 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

