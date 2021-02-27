Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 288,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $372.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.38. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.