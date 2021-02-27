O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $386,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $447.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.