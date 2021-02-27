Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.70. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

