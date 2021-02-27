Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.84 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $256.84 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.51 or 0.00026566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

