Ormeus Cash Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,596.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00371317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

