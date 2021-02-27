Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Orthofix Medical updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.55 EPS.

OFIX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 132,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $899.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

