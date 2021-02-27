Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,603 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.43. The company had a trading volume of 531,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,085. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $515.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

