Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,914 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 3.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $38,983,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 449,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

