Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 3,655 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 63,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,168,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,256,000 after buying an additional 97,798 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $450.08. 2,116,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

