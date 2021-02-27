Oxen (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.06 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $45.06 million and approximately $126,373.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,530.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.68 or 0.03082526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00355181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.01023462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.00449297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00397102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00257424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00023040 BTC.

About Oxen

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,021,586 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.