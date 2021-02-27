Oxen Market Cap Tops $46.11 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $46.11 million and approximately $252,652.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,185.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.36 or 0.03122458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00370232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.67 or 0.01041994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.11 or 0.00462231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00406507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00256951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00023739 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,970,464 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars.

