Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,412 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 194.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.