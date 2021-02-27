Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Critical Comparison

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEACOR Marine and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.46 -$92.84 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $412.20 million 0.33 $11.66 million $0.42 7.15

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -33.94% -12.64% -5.64% Pangaea Logistics Solutions -0.16% 5.14% 2.69%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. The company's offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of February 8, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 18 ships. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

