Pantos Price Hits $0.0615 on Major Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $11,854.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00488703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00072007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00055767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.00496269 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,959,753 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

