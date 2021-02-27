Pantos Price Reaches $0.0615 on Top Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $11,854.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00488703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00072007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00055767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.00496269 BTC.

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,959,753 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

