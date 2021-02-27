PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $14.74. PAO Severstal shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

PAO Severstal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two divisions, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.