Parachute Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $150,310.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,563,313 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.