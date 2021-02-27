ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 55.3% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 1,995.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $563,685.36 and $1,155.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00371570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.