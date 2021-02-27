Parkgene (GENE) Market Capitalization Reaches $530,569.55

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $530,569.55 and $122.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars.

