Particl (PART) Market Cap Tops $8.96 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Particl has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $20,211.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,770,093 coins and its circulating supply is 9,733,825 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

