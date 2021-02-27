Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,235.00 and last traded at $1,234.99. Approximately 22 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,177.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,228.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,073.10.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

