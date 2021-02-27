Patricia A. Lang Sells 507 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $23,327.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,249 shares in the company, valued at $425,546.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colfax by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

