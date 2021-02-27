Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Paylocity worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

