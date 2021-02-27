PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 519.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $259.85 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

