Peercoin Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $53,577.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00308673 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,794,001 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

