Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.08. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $132.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

