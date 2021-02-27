PegNet Achieves Market Capitalization of $838,474.04 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $838,474.04 and $338.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00480241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00073261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00080115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00484521 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

