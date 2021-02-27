PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. PENG has a market cap of $369,446.61 and approximately $7.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PENG has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00402688 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030561 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,464,368,969 coins and its circulating supply is 7,830,900,607 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

